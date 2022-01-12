CIBC Cuts Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to C$58.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

