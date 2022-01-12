CIBC Increases Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to C$2.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.85.

OTCMKTS TWMIF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

