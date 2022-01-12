CIBC Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$15.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAS. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.86.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$13.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.95. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

