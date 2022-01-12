Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Given New 30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from 50.00 to 30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

Shares of Cineworld Group stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.