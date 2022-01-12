Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Cintas has increased its dividend payment by 65.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Cintas has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cintas to earn $12.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $406.44. 279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $435.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

