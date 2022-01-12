Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after acquiring an additional 494,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.12. 471,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,487,395. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

