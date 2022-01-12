Citigroup Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

C opened at $67.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 92,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

