Citigroup Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

NYSE:C opened at $67.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 92,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

