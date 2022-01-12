Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.27.

Shares of CCO opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

