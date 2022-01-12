Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

