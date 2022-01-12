Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,683.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,683.33 ($22.85).

CBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($23.08) to GBX 1,600 ($21.72) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.26) to GBX 1,540 ($20.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($20.09) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.79) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

LON:CBG traded down GBX 30 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,400 ($19.00). The stock had a trading volume of 143,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,378.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,483.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 1,278 ($17.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,702 ($23.10).

In other news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,360 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($20.27) per share, with a total value of £20,304.80 ($27,561.83). Insiders have bought 1,381 shares of company stock worth $2,060,946 over the last three months.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

