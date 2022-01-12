Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $1,014,300.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00.

NYSE NET opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.16. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Cloudflare by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.73.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

