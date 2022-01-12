Clough Global Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 236,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,629. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.