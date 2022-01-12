CLS (LON:CLI) Price Target Raised to GBX 330 at Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($4.07) to GBX 330 ($4.48) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.73) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.73) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.94) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

CLI stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.88) on Monday. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.65). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £863.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 49,801 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £103,088.07 ($139,932.22). Insiders purchased 50,011 shares of company stock worth $10,353,868 in the last quarter.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

