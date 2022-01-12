Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Club Atletico Independiente has a market cap of $544,961.99 and approximately $16,182.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Club Atletico Independiente Profile

CAI is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here . Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

