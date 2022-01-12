Coastline Trust Co Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.17% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,302,000 after buying an additional 56,936 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,782,000 after buying an additional 31,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $59.60. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,751. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

