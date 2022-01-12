Coastline Trust Co Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,745 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $130,031,000 after buying an additional 560,800 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $3,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $134.37. 54,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,868. The company has a market cap of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

