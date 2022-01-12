Coastline Trust Co Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $262.29. 3,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.08 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

