Coastline Trust Co Increases Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,690. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.55.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

