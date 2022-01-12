Coastline Trust Co Purchases 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

