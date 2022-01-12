Coastline Trust Co Sells 145 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $979.50.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $23.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $896.61. The company had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,336. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $921.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $903.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

