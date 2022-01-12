Coastline Trust Co Sells 90 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.74.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

