Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 87,353 shares.The stock last traded at $55.58 and had previously closed at $54.75.

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

