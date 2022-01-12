Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax (NASDAQ:CFXA) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:CFXA opened at $183.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.68. Colfax has a 1 year low of $152.72 and a 1 year high of $212.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 25.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9,507.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth about $9,328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,114,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

