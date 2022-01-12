Commerce Bank Acquires 3,452 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,893 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 884.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 620,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 614,622 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of -916.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

