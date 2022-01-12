Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.44 and a 200 day moving average of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.09.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

