Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $3,858,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

