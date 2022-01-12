Commerce Bank Sells 2,215 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $2.895 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

