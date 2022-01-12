Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.92 and a twelve month high of $108.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

