Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TNL. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of TNL opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.