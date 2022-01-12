Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA KGRN opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

