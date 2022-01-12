Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 110.0% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 44,005 shares during the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 million, a PE ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.94%.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

