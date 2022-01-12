Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUJ opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

