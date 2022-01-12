Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MannKind by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 96,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 295,730 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

MNKD stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.77.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

