Comparing NextSource Materials (NSRCF) and Its Peers

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS: NSRCF) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NextSource Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% NextSource Materials Competitors -55.97% -6.17% 0.43%

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A -$41.96 million -5.19 NextSource Materials Competitors $1.48 billion $175.25 million 16.38

NextSource Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextSource Materials and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials Competitors 804 3556 3835 111 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 56.32%. Given NextSource Materials’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials’ competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextSource Materials competitors beat NextSource Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

