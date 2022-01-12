Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,160 by Analysts at Barclays

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($39.36) to GBX 3,160 ($42.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($44.79) to GBX 3,600 ($48.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

LON CCC opened at GBX 2,726 ($37.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,794.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,759.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. Computacenter has a one year low of GBX 2,081.07 ($28.25) and a one year high of GBX 3,098 ($42.05). The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

