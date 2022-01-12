Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,834 shares of company stock valued at $62,037 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 266.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 54,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

