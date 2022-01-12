Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 2,551.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $202.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.02. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $163.04 and a 52-week high of $204.01.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

