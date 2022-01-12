Constellation Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $11.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.70.

STZ opened at $252.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.67 and its 200 day moving average is $224.61. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

