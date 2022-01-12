Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.70.

NYSE STZ traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.31 and a 200-day moving average of $224.78.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.