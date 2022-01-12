Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 527,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,149,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter.
About Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)
Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
