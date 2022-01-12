Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 527,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,149,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.35.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Martin A. Lehr purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin A. Lehr purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $41,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $106,860.

About Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

