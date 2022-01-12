ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.12

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $2.37. ContraFect shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 74,952 shares changing hands.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.76.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContraFect Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ContraFect by 24.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 162,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ContraFect during the third quarter worth $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ContraFect by 48.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 95,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

