Convergence (CONV) Reaches Market Cap of $15.62 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Convergence has a market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $321,091.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00061646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,652,123,841 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

