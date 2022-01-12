Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$7.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$6.20 by C$1.40. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.