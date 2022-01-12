Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stelco in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89.
Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.
Read More: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.