Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $12.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.23.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $84,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

