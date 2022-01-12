Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $24.03. 120,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,504,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Several research firms have commented on CPNG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

