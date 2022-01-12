Critical Comparison: Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zhangmen Education and Universal Technical Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Universal Technical Institute 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zhangmen Education currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 624.64%. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.55%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Universal Technical Institute.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute 4.35% 15.73% 3.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Universal Technical Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.07 -$154.51 million N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $335.08 million 0.75 $14.58 million $0.13 58.93

Universal Technical Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Zhangmen Education on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

