Critical Comparison: Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zhangmen Education and Universal Technical Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zhangmen Education
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Universal Technical Institute
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Insider and Institutional Ownership
10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Zhangmen Education and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zhangmen Education
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Universal Technical Institute
|4.35%
|15.73%
|3.76%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Zhangmen Education and Universal Technical Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zhangmen Education
|$613.33 million
|0.07
|-$154.51 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Universal Technical Institute
|$335.08 million
|0.75
|$14.58 million
|$0.13
|58.93
Universal Technical Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhangmen Education.
Summary
Universal Technical Institute beats Zhangmen Education on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Zhangmen Education Company Profile
Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Universal Technical Institute Company Profile
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.