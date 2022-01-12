Critical Contrast: Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) & Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and Sovos Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $421.35 million 11.53 -$60.36 million N/A N/A Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sovos Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oatly Group and Sovos Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 6 13 0 2.60 Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00

Oatly Group currently has a consensus target price of 19.43, suggesting a potential upside of 136.66%. Sovos Brands has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.20%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -29.03% -20.29% -14.32% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

