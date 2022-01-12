Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $246.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $134.21 and last traded at $134.21. Approximately 18,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,896,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.27.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.56.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 285,854 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 174,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.