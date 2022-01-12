Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $141.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Crocs have increased and outpaced the industry in the past year. The stock has been gaining following the company’s stellar performance that continued in third-quarter 2021, thereby prompting management to raise view. Both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Crocs has been gaining from sturdy consumer demand for its brands. The company’s focus on product innovation and marketing, digital capabilities, and tapping of growth opportunities in Asia bode well. Moreover, Crocs’ immediate action to shift production, enhance factory throughput, leverage air freight, and strategically allocate units helped mitigate the impact of factory closures in Vietnam and the global supply chain issues. Management now estimates 2021 revenue growth between 62% and 65%.”

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. Crocs has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Crocs by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 8.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.